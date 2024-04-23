Lady Chevrons in warm-up match win

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team on Sunday evening beat the U.S.A by 6 wickets in a warm-up match played in the United Arab Emirates, ahead of the 2024 Women Global T20 World Cup Qualifiers games which kicks off on Thursday.

Lady Chevrons restricted America to a total of 124 runs for 4 in the first innings, a margin they managed to chase in 19 overs with 6 wickets to spare.

Josephine Nkomo and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano were the top batswomen for the Lady Chevrons as they posted 38 runs each.

“Happy with where we are as a team, still got some issues to work on.

“Bowling was very good today, the change-ups were good and the spinners were well.

“I think a lot of the things has very little to do with skill but it’s all about the mindset, so generally I’m happy with where we are,” said team interim coach Walter Chawaguta during the post-match interview.

Zimbabwe plays Scotland on Tuesday in the final warm-up match before the Women’s Global T20 Qualifiers opening match against Vanuatu on Thursday.

Lady Chevrons are in group B together with Vanuatu, Netherlands, and Ireland and hosts the United Arab Emirates, while group A consists of Uganda, USA, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Scotland.

The top two teams at the Qualifiers will occupy the remaining two slots at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in Bangladesh later this year.