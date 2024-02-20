Lady Chevrons leave for India training camp ahead of African Games

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team left the country on Tuesday for India for a two weeks training camp ahead of the African Games.

Lady Chevrons are one of the eleven teams which Zimbabwe will be sending to the African Games the other ten being Chevrons, Judo, Triathlon, Chess, Tennis, Rugby, Athletics, Cycling, Swimming and Karate.

The African Games will be played in Ghana from March 8 to 25.

Zimbabwe is sending the women’s cricket team with hopes of getting a medal as the team is a force to reckon with on the continent.

“We have included Lady Chevrons amongst the eleven sporting disciplines we are sending because they have been doing well on the continent, so we are guaranteed that we will get a medal through them,” said team Zimbabwe chief de mission Eltah Nengomasha who is also Director General at the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Lady Chevrons in December won the Women’s T20 Africa Qualifiers held in Uganda, grabbing the two available tickets for the Global Qualifiers to be held in Dubai later this year.

The Global Qualifiers is the final qualification stage for 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup which will be played in Bangladesh.

The Africa Games will mark Walter Chawaguta’s first tournament in charge of the Lady Chevrons since his appointment as substantive head coach last week.