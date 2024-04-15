Lady Chevrons leave for T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team on Sunday afternoon left the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they are set to compete in the Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers.

Lady Chevrons will be one of the two African representatives at the tournament, which kicks off on April 25, the other one being Uganda.

The Global Qualifiers games are the final qualification stage for 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled for Bangladesh later this year.

Zimbabwe are in Group B together with Vanatua, Netherlands, Ireland and hosts UAE, while Group B consists of Uganda, Sri Lanka, Scotland and USA.

Top two teams at the tourney will occupy the remaining two slots for the 2024 Women T20 World Cup, top six teams from the last World Cup held in South Africa automatically gained qualification. These are Australia, India, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and England.

Paskistan qualified on the merit of better rankings while Bangladesh enjoyed entry by virtue of being host nation.

With a good run this year which saw them winning gold at the African Games last month, hopes are high that Lady Chevrons will perform well and qualify for the World Cup.

Zimbabwe is yet to mark an appearance at Women T20 World Cup, the closet they have been was in the Global Qualifiers.

ZIMBABWE WOMEN SQUAD FOR ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUPQUALIFIER 2024:

Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiyedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Pellagia Mujaji, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Francisca Chipare, Ashley Ndiraya.