Lady Chevrons lose ODI series to Ireland

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team lost the three-match ODI series against Ireland 2-0 following Tuesday’s 81 runs loss in the final match of the series at Harare Sports Club.

The visitors won the first match by 10 wickets before they were tied in the second match Sunday which saw the Duckworth Lewis Method coming into play after constant rain interruptions.

The Lady Chevrons’ poor performance with the bat Tuesday saw them failing to chase Ireland’s 180 runs as they were all bowled out for 99 runs in 30.5 overs.

None of the Zimbabwean players managed to post above 25 runs, the team’s highest scorer being Ashley Ndiraya who posted 25 followed by team captain Mary-Anne Musonda who scored 23 runs.

Team interim head coach Trevor Garwe believes they went for the innings break in charge of the game only to be let down by poor batting performance in the second innings.

“We batted well in the first two games but today we didn’t bat very well.

Our bowling was good. We restricted them to under 200. We thought we had the game in our hands but it didn’t go well with batting,” said Garwe.

The ODI series was Garwe’s first in charge of the Lady Chevrons since he was appointed early this month following the resignation of team head coach Garry Brent in December.

Despite losing the series, Garwe added that he saw some improvements from his charges from one match to another which is a positive thing for him.

“Generally I’m impressed because I saw some improvement.

“We were missing about four senior batters but still with the way the junior performed I’m really impressed,” he added

The Lady Chevrons are now shifting focus to a five-match T20i series against the same opponents scheduled to begin Friday.

The series is part of the team’s preparations for the Global T20 Women World Cup Qualifiers to be played in Dubai later this year.