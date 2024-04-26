Lady Chevrons lose to minor Vanuatu in T20 Global Qualifier Opener 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

A poor batting performance cost the Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team which lost by 6 wickets against minor Vanuatu in their opening Global T20 World Cup Qualifiers match in United Arab Emirates on Thursday evening.

The result was a humiliation for Zimbabwe who are ranked 12th in T20 against Vanuatu who are ranked 30th.

Zimbabwe was bowled out in 13.3 overs with a total of 61 runs, with Shayne Mayers posting 16 which was the highest by any player in the team.

Four of Zimbabwe’s players posted zero runs, among them team captain Mary Anne Musonda.

Spinners Nasimana Navaika and Vannesa Vira carried the day for Vanuatu as they grabbed seven wickets between themselves, that is four and three respectively.

Although Vanuatu’s batting was not impressive in the second innings, the small Island nation managed to reach the target in 16,3 overs with 6 wickets to spare, posting 162 for 4.

The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier marks the first Global Qualifier appearance for Vanuatu, who recorded their first win against a team outside the East-Asia Pacific region.

The action continues on Saturday Zimbabwe when Zimbabwe face the host nation United Arab Emirates in their second match.

Matchday 1 results

Group A

Scotland beat Uganda by 109 runs

Thailand lost to Sri Lanka by 67 runs

Group B

Ireland beat the United Arab Emirates by 6 wickets

Zimbabwe lost to Vanuatu by 6 wickets