Lady Chevrons’ losing streak continues

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe’s senior women’s cricket team’s winless run extended on Sunday when they lost their second T20I series match to Ireland by 42 runs at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe is hosting Ireland for an eight-match white ball tour which started with three ODI matches which was won 2-0 by the visitors before the ongoing five-match T20i series which kicked off on Friday.

Sunday’s outcome left Ireland leading the T20 series 2-0 following 57 runs victory in the first fixture.

Ireland’s bowler Laura Delany was named player of the match on Sunday after grabbing four wickets while her fellow teammate Amy Hunter proved her prowess with the bat as she managed 77 runs.

Hunter seems to be enjoying her life on the crease against Zimbabwean bowlers as she managed to hit 101 runs on Friday, the best so far in the series.

Zimbabwe’s poor batting form once again cost them on Sunday as they failed to chase Ireland’s 172 runs which were attained in 20 overs with seven wickets to spare.

The Lady Chevrons managed 130 runs for 8 in 20 overs, credit going to Kellis Ndlovu who scored 52 runs from 41 balls.

The two sides will face off again on Tuesday before completing the series with two evening games scheduled for Thursday and Friday.