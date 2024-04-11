Lady Chevrons move into camp ahead of Global Qualifiers 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team moves into camp on Thursday ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers to be played in the United Arab Emirates from April 25 to May 7.

The Global Qualifier is the final qualification stage for the Women T20 World Cup to be hosted by Bangladesh in September.

At the Global Qualifiers Lady Chevrons will be one of the two African representatives, the other one being Uganda.

Zimbabwe’s walks into the Qualifiers with confidence following a 2-1 series win against Papua New Guinea which came at the back of winning a gold medal at the African Games held in Ghana last month.

At the Qualifiers Lady Chevrons are in Group B together with Ireland, Vanuatu, Netherlands and host United Arab Emirates while Group A consists of Uganda, USA, Sri Lanka Thailand and Scotland.

Lady Chevrons’ local training camp will end on Saturday as the team is scheduled to leave the country on Sunday for the Global Qualifiers so that they have at least one week to acclimatize.