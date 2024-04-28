Lady Chevrons pick first Global Qualifier win

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team on Saturday night registered their first victory at the ongoing Global T20 Women World Cup Qualifier after beating host United Arab Emirates (UAE) by eight wickets.

Saturday’s win came at the back of a humiliating six wickets loss for the side against minor Vanuatu in the opening game.

Zimbabwe walked into the match with determination as they managed to restrict the hosts to 105 runs for nine in 20 overs during the first innings, thanks to Player of the Match, Josephine Nkomo, who grabbed four wickets.

Lady Chevrons had a much-improved batting performance in the second innings, losing only two wickets in the chase hence winning the game in 15.3 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano posted Zimbabwe’s highest batting score as she was retired out with 36 runs.

“It’s a good thing we came back strong and played to full potential. Today I feel they came right we struggled a bit with fielding and the chase was clinical, Marry Anne and Chipo carried the bat.

“So yeah we it all came together, all departments fired well today that why we had a positive result,” said Zimbabwe head coach Walter Chawaguta during a post match interview.

Zimbabwe play Ireland on Monday in their third group B match. Top two countries from the Qualifier will grab the remaining 2024 T20 World Cup slots.

Matchday 2 results

Group A

Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets against Scotland.

Uganda beat USA by eight wickets.

Group B

Netherlands beat Vanuatu by 100 runs.

United Arab Emirates lost by eight wickets to Zimbabwe.