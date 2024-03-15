Lady Chevrons rewarded with US$80k after winning African Games gold medal

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Following their heroic performance in Accra, Ghana at the African Games which saw them winning Women T20 competition, Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team has been awarded a US$80 000 bonus by Zimbabwe Cricket.

The bonus will be shared between the players and the technical staff members who were in Ghana.

The milestone saw Zimbabwe becoming the first nation to win the inaugural Women T20 cricket competition at the multi-sport event which is running for its 13th edition.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, Management and Staff, I wish to congratulate the entire team on the terrific job you have done to win gold at the 13th African Games in Ghana.

“This historic feat is a result of your hard work, passion and dedication and all of you can be proud of the well-deserved accomplishment,” read part of Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni’s congratulatory message to the girls.

Zimbabwe had a good performance at the African Games which saw them ending the tournament with an unbeaten record.

Lady Chevrons were using the African Games as part of their preparations for the coming Global T20 Qualifiers to be held in Dubai later this year.

The Global Qualifiers is the final qualification stage for the 2024 Women T20 World Cup to be hosted by Bangladesh.