Lady Chevrons stars make gains in ICC Women’s Player Rankings

ZIMBABWE women’s cricket team opening batter Sharne Mayers has been rewarded for her consistent run of good form with the bat after making significant strides in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Twenty20 International Player Rankings.

The 30-year-old former Lady Chevrons has been in brilliant form since the start of the year and has continued her purple patch in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mayers has been leading from the front with scores of 33 and 19 runs in the wins against Papua New Guinea and Thailand respectively which has seen her moving 11 places to 39th among batters.

Wicketkeeper batter Modester Mupachikwa is the highest player on the ICC Women’s T20 batting rankings despite dropping one position to 24th while Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano remains in position 38.

Off-spinner Precious Marange has risen 13 places to 34th among bowlers after he picked up two wickets for 10 runs against Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

The upward movement on the ICC rankings by Zimbabwean players should be a huge confidence boost for the Lady Chevrons, who are aiming to finish amongst the top two teams from the eight-team qualifier tournament to qualify for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Zimbabwe are in Group B alongside Papua New Guinea, Thailand and the UAE while Pool A features Bangladesh, Ireland, USA and Scotland.

The top two teams from each group will make the semi-finals while the finalists will book their places in the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe have so far picked up two wins in the qualifier. The Gary Brent-coached side kicked off their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Papua New Guinea on Sunday before registering another comprehensive six-wicket victory against higher-ranked Thailand the next day.

The Lady Chevrons have qualified for the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament as they top Group B with four points, followed by Thailand who are on two points.

Zimbabwe face UAE under floodlights at the Tolerance Oval on Wednesday in their last group fixture.

Bangladesh women are also through to the semi-finals as they top Group A with four points having won their opening two matches, followed by Scotland on two points.