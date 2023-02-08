Lady Chevrons stars shortlisted for Women’s Premier League draft

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE captain Mary-Anne Musonda headlines a strong lineup of 11 senior national women’s cricket team players who have been shortlisted for the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction set to take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13.

Musonda is joined by fellow national team players Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, skipper Mary-Anne Musonda, Precious Marange, Kelis Ndhlovu, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda and Audrey Mazvishaya on the final list for the auction.

They are joined by Australia based former Zimbabwe player, Anesu Mushangwe, who recently made history by becoming the first local player to feature in the Women’s Big Bash League after being signed by the Adelaide Strikers women’s team.

The Zimbabwean contingent is part of a huge pool of 409 players, who have been shortlisted for the draft from a whopping 1525 who registered.

The shortlist includes 246 Indian players and 163 overseas players, including eight from Associate teams.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 at the DY Patil and Brabourne Stadiums.

The coaching staff for two franchises have already been announced with recently retired Rachel Haynes and Sydney Sixers and Southern Brave Coach Charlotte Edwards set to lead the Gujarat and Mumbai franchises respectively.