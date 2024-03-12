 Lady Chevrons through to African Games final

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team will play the final of the Women’s T20 cricket games at the ongoing African Games in Ghana, following a 5 wickets win over Nigeria in the semi-finals on Monday.

In the other semi-finals match, South Africa recorded a 50 run win over Uganda to register for a place in the final which it will play against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Monday’s result against Nigeria assured Zimbabwe another medal as the the team is now guaranteed to scoop either gold or silver.

Lady Chevrons’ good fielding in the first innings saw them restricting Nigeria to 74 runs in 20 overs, a margin which took them 16 overs to reach with 5 wickets to spare.

Zimbabwe bats lady Modester Mupachikwa posted 28 runs from 43 balls to record the highest in the team.

However, it was Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Kellis Ndlovu who was named player of the match after picking 3 crucial wickets.