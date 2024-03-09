Lady Chevrons through to African Games semi-finals

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team is through to the African Games semi-finals after recording two successive wins against Rwanda and Uganda respectively in the opening two Group B games.

Affectionately known as Lady Chevrons, the ladies’ side booked their place on Friday when they knocked down Uganda by four wickets in their second group game, which came as a follow-up to a seven-wicket win against Rwanda on Thursday.

Zimbabwe tops Group B with four points, followed by Kenya who is sitting on two points, the same margin third-place occupiers Uganda have, while Rwanda is bottom with zero points.

Lady Chevrons face Kenya in the last group game on Sunday, a match which they will play eyeing to maintain a top-table finish, which will give them an advantage in the semi-final draw.

In Group A, all teams still harbour hopes of qualifying for the next round as Nigeria is on top with three points, followed by South Africa and Namibia who are respectively occupying position two and three with two points, while Tanzania is bottom with a single point.

The ongoing 11th edition of the African Games hosted by Ghana marks the first time that cricket is being played at the event, and for Team Zimbabwe which is represented in eleven sporting codes, Lady Chevrons are one of the medal hopefuls.