Lady Chevrons to tour Thailand for T20 series

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national women’s cricket team will finally make a return to international cricket after a six months absence when they embark on their maiden bilateral tour against Thailand in Bangkok next month.

While Zimbabwe’s leading female cricketers have been active on the domestic cricket circuit which has been improving over the last couple of years, the national team has struggled to get regular game time compared to their male counterparts.

Zimbabwe’s national women’s cricket side last played international cricket in September last year when they beat Thailand by seven runs in a third place playoff encounter at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Lady Chevrons’ win against Thailand provided some consolation after they had agonisingly missed out on qualifying for their first World Cup following a narrow defeat against Ireland in the semis a few days earlier.

Ironically after the lengthy absence from the international game, Thailand will be Zimbabwe’s opponents again on their return.

The Lady Chevrons will take on Thailand in three Twenty20 International matches from April 19 to 23 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in the Thai capital.

The first match will be played on April 19 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground before the two teams clash in the second encounter two days later.

The final match of the series will take place at the same venue on April 23.

The series will be of huge significance for both nations as there will be International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I Ranking points on offer for both teams.

Zimbabwe currently has an edge over their opponents as they are currently ranked 11th on the latest ICC Women’s T20I Rankings, while Thailand is ranked 13th.