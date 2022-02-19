Lady Du In Fall Out With Management

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AMAPIANO vocalist and DJ Lady Du rues the day she signed her management contract claiming she has been subjected to abuse and manipulation.

In a series of tweets the Dakiwe hitmaker said her manager has been informing promoters that she is unavailable for gigs while she was sitting at home with no work.

Lady Du is currently signed under Thabisa Khati’s Emextee.

In one tweet she wrote: “I curse the day I signed my management”

In another bombshell she accused her manager of sabotaging her career saying: “My manager is telling people I’m unavailable for bookings. He says he doesn’t work on weekends and doesn’t pay me on time.

“Mind you I don’t work for him he gets paid off my bookings. Has started taking cash from promoters I’m in hell guys I’ve been crying everyday nje.”

She added that she lost income while waiting for bookings which her manager had not told her about.

Emextee is yet to respond to the allegations.

Meanwhile other artists Boohle, Kelly Khumalo, DBN Gogo have rallied behind her encouraging her to sign with a better company that has her interests at heart.