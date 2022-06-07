Lady Proudly Announces That She Gave Burna Boy Her Bra, Shares Photos Of Him Holding It Up

Spread This News

During his performance at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe last weekend, Nigerian singer, Burna Boy got a bra from one of the concert attendees who has now taken to social media to brag about it.

Since the conclusion of the concert, photos of Burna Boy holding up the bra and performing have gone viral and the lady identified as Ellen Tsaura who claims she was the one that threw the bra at him, has come forward, much to the delight of Twitter users.

Ellen Tsaura wrote on Twitter;

So I gave him my Bra,,#BurnaBoy to the world..

She also shared a photo of her wearing ‘the bra’ before the concert.

Watch Burna Boy performing with the bra