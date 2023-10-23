Lake October Festival – perfect send-off for Garry Mapanzure

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni|Masvingo Correspondent

LATE musician Garry Mapanzure who recently died after a car crash along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road got a perfect send-off at the Great Zimbabwe Lake October Festival last Friday night where top Zimbabwean artists remembered and dedicated songs to him in what proved to be a sign of unison in the music industry.

The Pink Friday Concert held at Caravan Park lived up to its billing with all artists finding time to dedicate a song to the late soulful singer.

On her set, Feli Nandi revealed that she had visited the Mapanzure family when she arrived in Masvingo and went on to dedicate her song “Nguva” to the late award-winning musician.

“When we arrived this afternoon, we went to see Garry’s beautiful family. He was such a talented musician. Let us love each other because we don’t have time on earth as we might think,” said Feli Nandi.

Selmor Mtukudzi also dedicated her late father and superstar Oliver Mtukudzi’s track Seiko.

Selmor said the industry had lost a good artist.

“Nematambudziko Masvingo, it’s a huge loss for the music industry. We want his (Garry’s) light to shine one, we want his music to continue,” Selmor said.

ZimDancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall took time to make a special dedication for Garry Mapanzure.

The main attraction of the Friday Night event, Winky D didn’t disappoint after delivering a well-polished act.

A few songs into his set, Winky D belted out his hit song Panorwadza Moyo which features Oliver Mtukudzi dedicating it to Garry much to the delight of his legion of fans.

“As one big Gaffa family, we need to do this for Garry,” Winky D said.

Thousands of music lovers thronged Caravan Park Masvingo to witness the epic event.