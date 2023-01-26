Lalapanzi man killed over mangoes by brother-in-law

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A man from Lalapanzi Samson Maredzva (42) died after he was assaulted by his brother-in-law following a misunderstanding over mangoes, police have announced.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying investigations were ongoing.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a case of murder in which a 42-year old man died on the spot after being gravely assaulted by his brother in-law. The incident occurred on 22 January 2023 around 1900 hours at Village Bhudhe 2 in Lalapanzi,” said Mahoko.

According to the police the suspect, John Munjanja, (52) of village Bhudhe 2 under Chief Chirumhanzu Lalapanzi visited his sister Muchaneta Munjanja (49) and was given mangoes from her orchard.

The generous act did not go down well with Muchaneta’s husband, the now deceased Maredzva, who questioned his in-law why he was given mangoes against his will.

A misunderstanding arose resulting in Munjanja fatally striking Maredzva with a log and brick killing him on the spot.