Zanu PF-linked land baron up for fraud; charged with selling of stands meant for ruling party youths

By Erica Jecha

ZANU PF affiliated bogus land baron, Tafadzwa Kambarami, was over the weekend arrested on charges of fraud after he sold land belonging to party youths to an unsuspecting client.

Kambarami (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mungosi, Monday and was granted ZW$20,000 bail.

Court heard he allegedly duped unsuspecting Admiral Masiya(37) in March this year in a botched stands deal.

Prosecutors say he committed the offence together with an accomplice only identified as Prog.

Court papers show Kambarami convinced Masiya that he was in possession of residential land for sale yet the stands – located at Lot 14, Spitzkop Farm – were meant for Zanu PF youths only.

Kambirami allegedly presented himself as chairperson of Spitzkop Vantage Youth Development.

Acting on his word, Masiya paid US$700 and was allocated land without a stand number despite being issued with a receipt.

In July, a dispute arose and the land was repossessed.

Court heard Kambarami then induced the victim to make a payment to be allocated another stand elsewhere.

Masiya reportedly paid US$600, and went on to make another payment of US$1,500 to the accused.

He then constructed a three-roomed cottage only to be advised later on that he had been swindled.

Masiya is part of a number of families that won an eviction challenge at the High Court and granted a temporary interdict last month.