Land Developer Smelly Dube Freed On Bail

By Bulawayo Correspondent

HARARE based High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi Thursday granted $100 000 bail to prominent Gweru businesswoman and property –developer Smelly Dube.

Dube, who is the chief executive officer of River Valley Properties, has been implicated in a fraud case involving more than US$9 million.

Gokwe regional magistrate, Taurai Manwere three weeks ago denied Dube bail, prompting her lawyers to approach the High Court to seek her freedom.

Dube has been under police guard at Claybank Hospital where she has been admitted since her arrest about a month ago.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Dube’s lawyer Nqobani Sithole said Justice Chitapi also ordered his client to continue residing at her kopje house in Gweru.

“She was also ordered not to set foot for seven days at River Valley and not to interfere with witnesses. She is also required to report to the police every Friday,” said Sithole.

According to the state, Dube allegedly worked with former Midlands governor, Jason Machaya who was jailed over land deals last September, former senior government official Matilda Manhambo and allocated land and developed it without engineering designs.

As a result, 669 beneficiaries suffered prejudice of over US$460 000.

On count two and three, Dube, working with Machaya and former Gweru District Administrator Shepherd Marweyi, allegedly allocated State land in Gweru, Shurugwi and Zvishavane, defrauding the government of US$9 million.