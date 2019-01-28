Land shortage hits Zimra’s Victoria Falls border project

By Staff Reporter

THE shortage of land is undermining efforts by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to implement the on-stop-border border post concept at Victoria Falls, it has emerged.

Government is establishing one-stop-border concepts at the country’s ports of

entry with Chirundu border on the boundary with Zambia the only facility so far completed.

The programme involves expansion of Victoria Falls, Kazungula, Plumtree, Forbes and Beitbridge border posts to enhance efficiency and improve trade by reducing time spent by travellers and cargo at the borders.

However, Zimra commissioner general Faith Mazani said there is no land for expansion of the Victoria Falls border.

“We do want to facilitate the one-stop border in Victoria Falls but we are restricted by the fact that this is a tourist area,” she said.

“There is the game park, the river and railway line and we are looking at opportunity from local government where we can build our commercial facility to ensure that we live up to the smart border concept.”

She was speaking at the recent commemoration of the International Customs Day in the resort town. The commemorations are held on the 26th January annually

Meanwhile, Zimra has adopted use of information communication technology systems and other innovative products at border posts to enhance efficiency.

“I am proud to intimate to you that the Electronic Temporary Import Permit project (e-TIP) has been so successful in dealing with the issue of border congestion at Beitbridge Border Post during this past festive season,” said the Zimra boss.

“The project allowed travellers to pre-clear their vehicles online thereby reducing the congestion which often worked as a bottleneck to our travellers and tourists.

“We are now working at improving the e-TIP system so that visitors will spend an average of between 3 to 5 minutes to get their temporary import permits processed.”