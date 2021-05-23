Larry Mavima Bemoans Lack Of Access To Social Services For ‘New Farmers’

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MIDLANDS Minister Larry Mavima has bemoaned how farmers, living in resettlement areas, continue experiencing challenges in accessing nearby basic social services such as schools, shops, electricity, and clinics.

Speaking during a handover of Zibagwe Rural District Council service delivery vehicles in Kwekwe last week, Mavima said resettlement areas have remained marginalised, almost two decades after black farmers were allocated the farms.

At the turn of the millennium, the government embarked on a land resettlement programme where prime land under the ownership of white commercial farmers was redistributed to thousands of landless black farmers.

However, most resettled farmers still lack basic amenities making life unbearable for the farmers.

Mavima urged local authorities to use devolution fund disbursements provided by the government to prioritise marginalised areas, especially resettlement areas.

“Since June 2019, Zibagwe RDC has received a total of $21 002 945 and is set to receive more funds this year. Devolution funds are meant to address issues of marginalisation and inequality in order to narrow developmental gaps within our communities and the country at large,” he said.

“Therefore, the council must focus more on the resettlement areas as they require schools, electricity, clinics, water and other social services. I am glad that Zibagwe RDC gave priority to the marginalised areas, especially the resettlement areas where access to social services is still a challenge.

“Zibagwe RDC procured 2 x 15-tonne tipper trucks and a backhoe loader using devolution funds. The equipment will assist the council in the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads which is set to improve trafficability, general business, and economic activity.

“This equipment should also assist the council with the implementation of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme which is being spearheaded by the central government.

“The council has also purchased a double cab vehicle for expanded programmes on immunisation to cater for areas without health facilities especially the resettlement areas. The vehicle will help with improving primary health care delivery, national immunisation and the Covid-19 vaccination programmes.”