Late Busi Lurayi makes final curtain call in Scandal!

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LATE actress Busisiwe Lurayi will appear in e.tv ’s Scandal! from September 2, a role she got shortly before her death.

The How To Ruin Christmas star died in July following a short illness.

When she passed, the production company and channel had remained mum on how they would move forward with her new role as she had only shot a few episodes.

Lurayi will feature as Layla McKenzie’s long time friend, Me’shell.

In a statement, Scandal! Producer, Sanele Zulu, said fellow actress and Lurayi’s understudy, Thuli Thabethe, will be stepping in to fill her role in episodes to be seen later in September.

“At e.tv Scandal! we were shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Busisiwe Lurayi. Busi was midstream in the portrayal of Me’shell the cougar housewife who pays her fitness trainer, CJ, for additional training on the side! She embraced the role, was doing an amazing job, and was extremely professional to work with.

“We were keen to present her final work to audiences of Scandal! We are grateful to the Lurayi family for supporting our request.”

Thabethe said she was honoured to continue with Lurayi’s work.

“It is also an honour to be an understudy to such a prolific, talented artist. Busi became the character, I always said, the rest of us would put in work and act but she would become the character.