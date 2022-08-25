Late disbursement of devolution funds derailing Masvingo’s priority projects

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni,Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo city council, which has been battling to end to its dumpsite and sewer headaches, has attributed its failure to meet targets to late disbursements of devolution funds towards their main projects.

Cambria Farm landfill and the Mucheke Trunk Sewer project have been on the cards for some years and have been highlighted by the local authority as key projects to be funded using a huge chunk of devolution funds.

The city fathers, who had initially pegged November 2021 as the first completion target for the first Cambria landfill cell, missed the target, before settling for May 2022 as their second target but again missed.

Progress at the Landfill project is reportedly close to 80 percent whilst the Mucheke Trunk Sewer project still awaits laying of sewer pipes.

Masvingo Mayor, Collen Maboke told this publication that late disbursement of devolution funds were hindering progress at the project site.

“Our main source of funding for these key projects have been devolution funds and we are facing a serious challenge when it comes to disbursement of these funds,” said Maboke.

“So far, we have only received ZW$50 million out of ZW$250 million which we were allocated this year. We are looking forward to sourcing external funds so that we speed up the process and complete these projects because we know they will make a huge positive impact to service delivery once completed.”

The same sentiments were also echoed by Zanu PF Councillor for Ward 10, Sengerayi Manyanga, who said the local authority was facing serious financial challenges when it came to these projects due to inflation.

“We haven’t received our full devolution allocation, so you would find that council will pay workers stage by stage according to the availability of resources. Our budget has been greatly affected by inflation and it’s a tricky situation for us because what we budgeted for is no longer sufficient,” said Manyanga.

Poor revenue collection from residents have also been referred to as one of the huge setbacks as the devolution funds lack a backing from other sources of funding.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) spokesperson, Godfrey Mtimba, rubbished the issue of late disbursement as a major cause of delay, but called upon the local authority to explore other revenue collection avenues.

“They shouldn’t sanitize their failure by blaming delays in devolution disbursement, it is not them who should decide what to do with devolution funds, that’s why we hauled them before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee over the use of devolution funds for failure to consult us previously.

“The delay continues to pose a great health risk for residents. We call upon the city council to explore other revenue collection avenues and expedite completion of these projects as a matter of urgency.”

This setback comes at a time when the Minister of Local Government, July Moyo, is pushing for purchase of fire tenders using 2022 devolution allocations for local authorities.

Masvingo has also been failing to secure external funding for its Mucheke Trunk Sewer and Cambria Farm landfill projects and are solemnly banking on devolution funds.