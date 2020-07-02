Late Joshua Nkomo Will Find Current Zimbabwe Unbearable – Ex-ZIPRA Fighters

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

Ex-ZIPRA cadres have expressed grave concern over the fast deteriorating economic situation among ordinary Zimbabweans now worse off than they were during the colonial era, something that saw late nationalist Joshua Nkomo and others take up arms to fight the injustices.

The former struggle heroes held commemorations in Bulawayo to mark the 21st death anniversary of late Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

However, they said it was ironical the death of the late revolutionary icon was being celebrated when Zimbabwe was facing myriad political and economic challenges that have been blamed on the Zanu PF led government.

Nkomo died on 1 July 1999 at the age of 82 at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

“The country is dead. So we are mourning both the country and the passing on of Cde Joshua Nkomo. If he were to wake up from his sleep today, he would find a country that is completely different from the one he left,” ZIPRA Veterans Association secretary general, Petros Sibanda told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

“The country is in chaos and deep crisis where people are far poorer than they were during the time when he (Nkomo) and others went to fight to liberate the people.

“People are more oppressed today, poorer today than they were during colonial times.”

Sibanda said most of the issues such as democracy, upholding human rights, rule of law and keeping the economy on its feet no longer existed in the country.

“As we mourn his death, we also mourn the death of the country in terms of democratic aspirations, economy, human rights, and the rule of law.

“It is a sad moment really that Joshua will find it so unbearable to look at the country. It is just an eyesore, alikhangeleki, a project eyalwelwa ngabantu kangaka, has turned into a sorry state which needs another liberation struggle,” said Sibanda.