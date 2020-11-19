Late Moana’s Burial Finally Set For Friday

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

BURIAL of late socialite and fitness trainer, Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli has been deferred again to Friday following a long-running family feud.

The burial plans set for today Thursday, at the Zororo Memorial Park in Harare had been derailed by clashes between her maternal and paternal families.

Her father, Ishmael Amuli had blasted the maternal family for excluding him from the funeral proceedings despite the fact that he had been her guardian.

Speaking at Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare a family member in the company of Moana’s father, Ishmael Amuli said they had finally reached a way forward but were uncertain of Moana’s final resting place.

“We talked as both families and agreed,” said the family spokesperson.

“We will bury Michelle tomorrow (Friday) but we are not yet sure where her remains will be buried since as we haven’t completed the burial process,” she said.

The late socialite and video vixen died in a fatal car accident along with businessman, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, Limumba Karim and Alichia Adams more than a week ago.

She was aged 26 and is survived by her daughter, Tyra.

Meanwhile, US-based socialite and prophet, Passion Java who came for the funeral service Wednesday took time to meet his fans who sought to catch a glimpse of him. He later ignited a scramble as people jostled to lay their hands on US$20 notes that he was dishing out.

Java later left after noticing that there was no service to be conducted.