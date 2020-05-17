Late Sikhosana declared national hero

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

LATE Zanu PF Politburo member Absalom Sikhosana has been declared a national hero.

The former Zanu PF youth league boss died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Saturday.

His national hero status was conveyed to the family Saturday by Zanu PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu at his home in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF Cde ED Mnangagwa has conferred a national hero status to the late Absalom Sikhosana. The late Absalom Sikhosana will be interred at the National Heroes Acre at a date to be advised,” Mpofu said.

His younger sister, Mrs Euna Ndlovu later told mourners the politician and liberation war fighter suffered kidney failure.

“He has not been well for some time suffering from a heart problem. Then he was diagnosed with prostate cancer as well as arthritis. We were told his kidney had failed,” she said.

At the time of his death, Sikhosana, once teased for being the “country’s oldest” youth during his tenure as Zanu PF secretary for the youth league, was acting party chairperson for Bulawayo province.

He is survived by his wife, Jelina Dube-Sikhosana, five children and six grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at his home, Number 3115 Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo.

Sikhosana becomes the second ex-liberation fighter to be conferred with the highest honour of the land in a space of a week.

Late Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku, who died aged 61 Wednesday last week, coincidentally at United Bulawayo Hospitals just like Sikhosana, was also declared national hero.

He was interred at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo Saturday.