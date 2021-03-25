Late Zim Rugby Legend’s Crash Car Had Defects – Inquest

Spread This News











Mirror

A legendary rugby player “with an infectious smile” died after being trapped in his car when it burst into flames.

Sanele Sibanda, 29 and nicknamed ‘Smiley’, crashed his Ford Focus into a tree on Sutton Road, Hull, on May 1, 2020.

Sibanda had represented his country Zimbabwe at the 2015 World Cup and had played for Hull RUFC during his time in the city pursuing his university degree.

An inquest heard how it was found that the vehicle had defects as the tread depth of the front tyre was worn below the legal limit.

But this isn’t believed to have been the cause of the crash and no other causes or cars were involved, so it was determined that it happened due to the “actions or inactions” of the driver.

Sibanda was “a God-fearing” man who never took drugs and “only very occasionally took alcohol”, Hull Coroners’ Court heard.

His crash was recorded as road traffic collision.