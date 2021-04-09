LATEST: 55 Sacred Heart Girls High Students Test Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

MATABELELAND South based school, Sacred Heart Girls High has been hit by Covid-19 after 55 students at the Roman Catholic run institution tested positive.

The students are part of the 68 new local Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the country’s cumulative total of confirmed cases to 37 052.

On April 7, 2021, Sacred Heart Headmistress Sister Ludo Ncube wrote a letter to parents and guardians advising them of the frightening development.

When Sister Ncube wrote the letter, only five students had been confirmed positive. The number surged to 55.

“On behalf of the school family, I would like to confirm fives cases of Covid-19 all being pupils at school.

“Tests for Covid-19 were administered at Esigodini Hospital after realising that nine of our students had flu symptoms. We sent nine of them to the hospital, five of them tested positive and four negative. The tests were conducted this morning on April 7, 2021,” wrote Sister Ncube.

Meanwhile, the school head has assured parents that all the necessary precautions in line with Covid-19 national protocols were being taken while a team from the Ministry of Health and Child Care was also on the ground monitoring and managing the situation.

“May we all keep calm and avoid panic. Jesus Christ our redeemer is in control. The power of the resurrection from the resurrected Christ will see us through and heal us. By his stripes we were healed,” said Sister Ncube.

Girls College and Mzilikazi Primary school have also reported Covid-19 positive cases.

Some local health experts and teachers’ unions have expressed reservations over the reopening of schools while the Covid -19 threat is still high.

Schools opened three weeks ago after briefly opening last year.

Government last week banned boarding schools students from breaking for the Easter holidays fearing possible transmissions between homes and the learning institutions.