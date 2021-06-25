LATEST: Another Zim Football Legend Misheck Chidzambwa Dies

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football has again been robbed of yet another one of its most illustrious sons following the death of former Warriors coach and captain Misheck Chidzambwa.

Better known as Misheck Marimo before he and brother Sunday Chidzambwa changed their surname, Misheck also had a sterling career with Dynamos.

The legend passed away on Thursday at the age of 66 after a long illness.

Chidzambwa is fondly remembered for being the first Warriors captain to lift a major international trophy when he led the team to the CECAFA Senior Challenge in 1985.

Misheck, who was nicknamed “Scania” was also the first coach to lift the Cosafa Cup in 2000.

Chidzambwa, who is younger brother to the legendary former player and coach Sunday becomes the second Zimbabwean football legend to die this month following the demise of another former Warriors and Dynamos legend David “Yogi” Mandigora.