LATEST: Armed Robbers Run Over Two Gweru Pedestrians

By Staff Reporter

A FEMALE vendor died on the spot while a 12-year-old girl later died in hospital after being run over by a Toyota Fortuner in Gweru central business district (CBD) in the early hours of Friday.

The occupants of the vehicle are suspected armed robbers who were fleeing from the police.

The girl was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident but could not give more details saying police were still investigating matter.

“We are still investigating, and we are not able to give any details at this point,” Mahoko told NewZimbabwe.com before referring the reporter for further comment from national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

“We are still preparing a statement to that effect,” Nyathi said.

However, two of the suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

NewZimbabwe.com also been gathered the robbers were being trailed by the police from the resort city of Victoria Falls where they had stolen the Toyota Fortuner.

The Toyota Fortuner also rammed into a Nissan Navara before stopping.