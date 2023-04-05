LATEST: CCC spokesperson Mahere convicted over child death video

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been convicted in a case where she was accused of posting a video alleging that a police officer had killed a baby.

She was found guilty of communicating a falsehood prejudicial to the state and law enforcement.

Mahere landed in trouble after she posted on Twitter a viral video of a woman tussling with a police officer with a motionless baby in her hands.

The tweet alleged the police officer struck the mother with a baton stick while the baby was strapped on her back resulting in the minor’s death.

Mahere was however, found not guilty and acquitted on the main charge of publishing falsehoods.

Judgement was handed down by magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

The CCC spokesperson now awaits sentencing.