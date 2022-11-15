LATEST: CCC’s Nyatsime 14 granted bail by the High Court.

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE 14 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested over violence in Nyatsime have been granted bail by the High Court.

Justice Munamato Mutevedzi granted them conditional release from custody at ZW$50,000 each

They had spent 150 days in remand prison after being arrested over the violence which rocked slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral on the 14th of June.

Ali went missing for three weeks before being found murdered and her body mutilated on 11 June 2022.

Last week Sithole was granted bail after spending 149 days in jail, however co-accused Job Sikhala remains behind bars and his trial starts today.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said there was nothing to celebrate as bail is a constitutional right.

“We breathe a sigh of relief, but we do not celebrate. They should never have been jailed without trial in the first place. Bail is a constitutional right,” Mahere posted on twitter.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa also demanded for the immediate release of Sikhala.

“Good news bail granted! Finally, the Nyatsime 14 have been granted bail. Now honourable Job Sikhala must be granted bail. Thanks to advocate Thabani Mpofu for representing our citizens’ heroes. Glory be to God!” Chamisa said.

🟡We breathe a sigh of relief but we don’t celebrate. They should never have been jailed without trial in the first place. Bail is a constitutional right. #FreeWiwa #FreeBiri — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 15, 2022