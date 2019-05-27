Chamisa confirmed MDC president, Biti, Ncube and Karenyi voted as VPs

By Staff Reporter

MDC president Nelson Chamisa was Monday confirmed as substantive party leader in an MDC elective congress that saw Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore become co-vice presidents.

Ncube polled 1 917 votes and his close follower was Tendai Biti who polled 1 672.

Outgoing party VP, Morgen Komichi polled 1 306 with Elias Mudzuri, another outgoing VP, getting a humiliating 51 votes.

In the women’s quota, Karenyi-Kore polled 423 to beat fellow competitors.

Lilian Timveos was came second with 367 votes with former government minister and Zanu PF MP Tracy Mutinhiri scrapping a miserly 31.

The major highlight of the poll was Mudzuri’s defeat after the former Harare mayor was once touted as a potential party leader who commanded support within the popular opposition

Ncube and Biti are former party secretary generals.