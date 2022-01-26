LATEST: Chief Chikwaka Arrested For Extorting Pastor T Freddy

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CHIEF Chikwaka, born Murambiwa Witness Bungu, was arrested this Wednesday afternoon at the Harare Central Police Station for extorting Pastor T Freddy.

The traditional leader is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Wednesday).

Last year, Chief Chikwaka summoned the prophet to his rural home in Juru, Goromonzi before asking him to pay US$15 000 and three goats for allegedly having an affair with his niece and ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti.

Chikwaka is jointly charged with Makuti, ZBC engineer Mutetepi Maushe and former police officer Gibson Jaji.

The other three accused were arrested last year and the case is still pending before the courts.

Makuti later reported the prophet to the police for rape leading to the arrest of Freddy, and the matter is also before the courts.

Chikwaka, who is also a Senator, was a state witness in the rape trial where he told the court the allegations made by Makuti did not make any sense to him.