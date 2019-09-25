LATEST: Court clears way for Magombeyi to leave for South Africa

By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court Judge, George Chiweshe has dismissed an urgent chamber application filed by Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga seeking to bar Harare medical doctor Peter Magombeyi from traveling to South Africa to seek further treatment.

Magombeyi made headlines in the past week after he was allegedly abducted by alleged State security agents who released him after taking him through torture ordeals.

Following six days of hospitalisation at Harare’s Avenues Clinic, the embattled Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president intends to travel to South Africa for mental health services.

He cites the traumatic experience he went through in the hands of his captors as the main reason he would want further treatment.

But the State launched a fierce bid to stop him from travelling amid fears he may be planning to skip the country for good.

Government apologists insist Magombeyi was faking his abduction and should face the music for his alleged attempt to portray the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration as a violator of human rights.

Following the State’s bid to block him, Magombeyi’s father approached the High Court seeking evacuation of his son for security reasons and also that he be allowed to travel to seek specialised treatment.

High Court Judge Happious Zhou on Tuesday granted the application but police still could not allow Magombeyi to leave the hospital.

As his officials laid siege on Magombeyi, Matanga rushed to the High Court and made a counter application saying the young doctor was still unfit to travel.

According to lawyers representing the embattled doctor, when the case was heard Wednesday evening, the State submitted it still wanted two more days to conduct forensic tests on him.

The application was dismissed.