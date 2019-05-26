LATEST: Dabengwa declared national hero, body fails to arrive, burial in his rural home

By Staff Reporter

LATE former ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa has been declared a national hero but will be buried in his rural home as per his wishes.

This was announced Sunday morning by Vice President Kembo Mohadi who was leading a handful government officials to Bulawayo’s Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport to receive the body of the liberation war icon.

Dabengwa died Thursday aged 79 in Nairobi, Kenya enroute to Zimbabwe after undergoing a month-long treatment in India.

His body was set to arrive aboard a South African Airways plane but it turned out it could not fit into the space of the plane that flew from Johannesburg to Bulawayo.

Hundreds of his followers, friends and family who had thronged the airport to receive his body were left disappointed over the news.

There were rumours his body could now come via Harare, further angering his Zapu allies who felt the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration was trying to profit from the giant profile of the late former Zipra intelligence chief.