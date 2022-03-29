LATEST: Doctors Recommend Urgent Amputation For Marry Chiwenga; Say Condition Life Threatening

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

HARARE: Doctors treating Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife have recommended urgent amputation of her forearm, warning that her current condition is life-threatening.

Marry Mubaiwa is battling lymphoedema, a condition that has left her lower limbs swollen and infested with boil-like wounds.

The former model is facing several criminal charges including the attempted murder of her husband, fraud, money laundering and assault.

She was due to appear before Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube on Tuesday but doctors said she had been hospitalised because her “current condition is critical (life-threatening)”.

A letter from the doctors seen by NewZimbabwe.com says the former model “has severe sepsis secondary to deep infection after revision surgery to fix a re-fracture … against a background of chronic sepsis in her forearm”.

See the letter below;