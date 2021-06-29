LATEST: ED Imposes New Curfew Restrictions

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday announced new Covid-19 restrictions, which include an 18:30 to 06:00 curfew to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Following the recent surge in new Covid-19 cases and localised district lockdowns, Mnangagwa introducing other level four lockdown measures which take immediate effect.

They will run for two weeks and will be reviewed thereafter.

He said industry and commerce would operate from 08: 00 and close at 15.30 in compliance with curfew 18.30 to 06: 00.

Industry has also been ordered to decongest workplaces to 40% with the rest of the workers working from home.

Commercial transport to remain operational but observe Covid-19 protocol, but intercity travel has been banned.