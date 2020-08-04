LATEST: ‘Enough is enough’, declares under-siege ED amid surging criticism

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has adamantly declared his administration will not be distracted from pursuing its objectives by “rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors”.

In a special address to the nation from State House Tuesday morning in the wake of fierce local and foreign criticism which followed government’s brutal crackdown on organisers of foiled anti-government protests, Mnangagwa declared “enough is enough”, insisting his administration has not been given a chance since inception to pursue its programmes uninterrupted.

Mnangagwa declared “those who promote hate and disharmony will never win”, “the bad apples that have attempted to divide our people…will never win”.

“We make no apologies for fixing our systems across, political, social and economic spectrum…” said the Zimbabwean leader.

Mnangagwa said attacks against his administration were being launched at a time government was “entrenching democracy and rule of law”.

He cited the recent repealing of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act and the Public Order and Security Act which have both been pillars of the Zanu PF led administration’s repressive rule.

Mnangagwa was adamant Zimbabwe’s security forces, “will carry out with strictness and resolve” against what he described as terrorist opposition groupings.

He added that government will not relent in attempts to tame the current economic turbulence.

Mnangagwa said “dark forces both inside and outside our borders have tampered with our growth for too long” adding, “Enough is enough…will defend it from all form of attack.”