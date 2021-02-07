LATEST: Ex-Minister Petronella Kagonye Arrested

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FORMER Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye has been arrested on allegations of fraud.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying Kagonye is in police custody on charges related to illegal parcelling out of state land.

Kagonye is also former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Goromonzi South.

She runs a property development company Glorious Properties.

The former minister had on several occasions been fingered in many land grab scandals in Goromonzi and is believed to be owning six farms.