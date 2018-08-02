UPDATED: Final results – Zanu PF 145 seats, MDC Alliance 63 (0 in Mash central)

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF amassed a total haul of 145 seats while the MDC Alliance got 63 from Monday’s general elections, according to the final poll results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

This was revealed by ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo during a briefing this Thursday morning by the poll management authority.

There are 210 contestable seats in Zimbabwe’s national assembly.

The result represents 69% parliamentary representation for Zanu PF and 30% for MDC Alliance.

The other two seats were snatched by Temba Mliswa, an independent candidate and National Patriotic Front’s Masango Matambanadzo in Kwekwe Central.

According to the results, MDC Alliance failed to get a single seat from Mashonaland Central’s 18 contested seats. The MDC only got one seat from 26 contested ones in Masvingo.

There were no seats for Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T and the Joice Mujuru led PRC.

Earlier during the day this Thursday, ZEC had announced that Zanu PF got 144 seats and MDC Alliance 64. ZEC had said the MDC Alliance won 4 seats in Mashonaland Central with Zanu PF winning 17. The correct position is that the Alliance won 3 and Zanu PF 18.

They announced the correction during their second press briefing same day.

The presidential election results will be announced starting 10 pm this Thursday.

The outcome, which has been described as a fraud by the opposition, also came as follows;

Bulawayo (MDC Alliance 11 seats, Zanu PF 1), Harare (MDC Alliance 28, Zanu PF 1), Manicaland (MDC Alliance 7, Zanu PF 19), Mashonaland Central (MDC Alliance 0, Zanu PF 18), Mashonaland East (MDC Alliance 2, Zanu PF 21), Mashonaland West (MDC Alliance 3, Zanu PF 18, Independent 1), Masvingo (MDC Alliance 1, Zanu PF 25), Matebeleland North MDC Alliance 5, Zanu PF 8), Matebeleland South (MDC Alliance 1, Zanu PF 12) Midlands (MDC Alliance 5, Zanu PF 22, NPF 1)