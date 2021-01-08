LATEST: Four Family Members Swept Away In Flooded River

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FOUR family members were Thursday swept away after being marooned by heavy rains along Mutirikwi River in Chiredzi.

They were part of the eight people belonging to two Chiredzi families that were were trapped midway when water levels rose while they were crossing.

A military helicopter from Gweru’s Josiah Tungamirai Airbase arrived Friday afternoon and managed to rescue only four people.

The other four who were swept away belonged to one family.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Friday, Chiredzi North legislator, Roy Bhila said efforts to locate the victims were underway.

“Government sent a helicopter and managed to rescue four people.

“Four other people could not make it and were washed away by the floods yesterday (Thursday).

“Eight people from two families had been trapped, one family had six members while the other had two.

“The family of two was successfully rescued and the one with six lost four of their members.

“We are now trying to locate the four who were swept away by the floods,” he said.

Heavy rains have been pounding the country in the recent past with a lot of rivers flooded.