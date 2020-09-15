LATEST: Govt okays inter-city travel, VID reopening

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

GOVERNMENT has approved the resumption of inter-city travel among citizens as authorities move to open up the economy following nearly six months of stagnation due to the Covid-19 induced national lockdown.

Addressing the media during a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this was meant to facilitate the smooth movement of examination candidates and tourists.

Zimbabwe schools opened for examination classes on Monday this week.

In her address, Mutsvangwa also said transporters should first register with the transport ministry before they can be allowed to resume operations.

“Cabinet approved the resumption of inter-city travel to facilitate the movement of examination candidates, citizens and tourism visitors,” said Mutsvangwa.

“Transporters who wish to ferry passengers should register with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to ensure that they strictly comply with Standard Operating Procedures for their sector which are compliant to the WHO guidelines and all COVID-19 regulations.

“In support of this service, the Vehicle Inspection Department should also resume its services.”

Mutsvangwa also said all employees in the tourism sector should comply with the country’s Covid-19 regulations as is done in all the other approved services.

“Only international travellers are required to provide a 48 hour negative Covid-19 certificate,” she said.