LATEST: ICC lifts Zimbabwe Cricket suspension

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket was handed a much needed lifeline after cricket’s world governing body lifted the country’s suspension as a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Zimbabwe, who were suspended as a full member in July due to alleged government interference in the running of the game, were readmitted as an ICC member together with Nepal following the conclusion of the ICC Board meetings in Dubai.

Zimbabwe was readmitted by the ICC Board following a meeting with the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and Gerald Mlotshwa, the Chairman of the Sports and Recreation Commission.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said: “I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel.”

Zimbabwe will now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in January and the ICC Super League later in 2020.