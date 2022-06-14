LATEST: Police confirm Job Sikhala’s arrest as Nyatsime burns

Spread This News

Staff Reporter

HARARE: Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) deputy chairperson has been arrested.

Sikhala who is being charged with inciting unrest after Tuesday’s violent scenes in Nyatsime was reportedly taken to Harare Central police station.

The opposition politician is also the lawyer for the family of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed his arrest on Twitter.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Job Sikhala has been arrested in connection with the orgy of public violence which occurred in Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza this afternoon. More details to follow. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 14, 2022

Earlier police had issued a statement indicating that investigations were underway after violent clashes rocked Ali’s memorial service.

At the time of Sikhala’s arrest, CCC leaders claimed Zanu PF youths were beating up known opposition supporters in the area.

Sources in Chitungwiza told NewZimbabwe.com police had besieged Sikhala’s home and ordered him into their vehicles.