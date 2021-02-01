LATEST: Job Sikhala Freed On $25 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FIREBRAND MDC Alliance vice chairperson and legislator Job Sikhala has been granted $25 000 bail by High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi.

Sikhala has been languishing in remand prison at Chikurubi for the past 20 days.

He was arrested for allegedly publishing falsehoods in a matter involving a widely circulated WhatsApp video image claiming a baby strapped on its mother’s back was struck and killed by a baton wielding police officer who was enforcing the country’s lockdown regulations at a bus stop for Bindura bound transport.

The Chitungwiza lawmaker claims his arrest was part of a systematic crackdown on government critics by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.