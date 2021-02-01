LATEST: Job Sikhala Freed On $25 000 Bail

Spread This News
By Mary Taruvinga
FIREBRAND MDC Alliance vice chairperson and legislator Job Sikhala has been granted $25 000 bail by High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi.
Sikhala has been languishing in remand prison at Chikurubi for the past 20 days.
He was arrested for allegedly publishing falsehoods in a matter involving a widely circulated WhatsApp video image claiming a baby strapped on its mother’s back was struck and killed by a baton wielding police officer who was enforcing the country’s lockdown regulations at a bus stop for Bindura bound transport.
The Chitungwiza lawmaker claims his arrest was part of a systematic crackdown on government critics by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.