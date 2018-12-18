Jose Mourinho: Manchester United sack manager

BBC.com

Jose Mourinho has left his job as Manchester United manager after two and a half years in charge.

The Portuguese, 55, won the League Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford.

But United are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.

“A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,” United said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.”

United’s haul of 26 points after their first 17 Premier League games, is their worst tally in the top flight at this stage since 1990-91.

They are 11 points off the top four and closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table.