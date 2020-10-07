UPDATED: Khupe, MDC-T loyalists sworn in as MPs

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has been sworn in as a proportional representative MP together with six other party faithful.

They replace a group of MDC Alliance MPs who have been expelled from the house on the advice of MDC-T.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced the development as notified by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in a letter written to Parliament.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda presided over the ceremony in the National Assembly this Wednesday.

The other six members who were sworn in are: Yvonne Musarurwa, Lindani Moyo, January Sawuke, Memory Munochinzwa, Lwazi Sibanda and Sipho Mokone.

In the upper house, eight Senators were also sworn in, bringing the total MDC-T members to replace those that were recalled to 15.

They are Molly Dorothy Ndlovu, Tamani Moyo, Getrude Moyo, Piniel Denga, Chief Ndlovu, Normal ants Khumalo, Teti Chisorochengwa and Kalpani Phugeni.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the swearing in ceremony, a delighted Khupe said her mandate in the house was to push for development and work for the masses so that every citizen comes out of poverty.

“I am very glad that l am back and will be working hard for the interests of the people.

“We want Zimbabweans to enjoy their lives. Get food and employment. If we all work hard, everyone will be satisfied. We also want Parliament to work hard for the people and councillors should rally behind their supporters in all wards. Let us work hard for that to happen,” Khupe said.