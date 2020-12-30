LATEST: Khupe Tests Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

FORMER MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe has tested Covid-19 positive, a few days after the opposition party held its extra ordinary congress attended by over 2 000 delegates at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Khupe confirmed she had tested Covid-19 positive.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers,” Khupe wrote on Twitter.